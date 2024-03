Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, responded to an active shooter incident in the downtown area Sunday evening that left one person dead and two others injured.

Multiple suspected shooters remain on the loose, Jacksonville Beach police told local outlet WFOX.

Authorities initially asked everyone to shelter in place, but the order was later lifted at 10:54 p.m. as officers continued to work at the scene of the shooting. A large police presence was observed in the Jacksonville Beach area near 2nd Ave. North and 1st St. North.

The downtown district/bar area and the beachfront in Jacksonville Beach were "locked down" after the scene of the incident expanded into that area, Sgt. Tonya Tator said at a media briefing Sunday night, according to ABC News.

Eyewitnesses told WFOX they observed multiple ambulances and patrol cars near the scene.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were transported to the hospital – one in serious condition and another with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim has been pronounced dead.

The two surviving victims are said to be in stable condition.

One victim was reportedly shot in the Sneakers parking lot and left in critical condition, while the two others were reportedly shot at 2nd Ave. North.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.