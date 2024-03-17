Shooting in Washington, DC, leaves 2 dead, 5 injured; suspect on the loose

A shooting early Sunday in Washington, D.C., left five people injured and two dead, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of 7th Street and P Street Northwest at about 3 a.m. following reports of a shooting, Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said at a news briefing. The intersection is near the Kennedy Recreation Center in downtown D.C.

The wounded victims, all of whom were adults, were transported to local hospitals, Carroll said.

Limited details were immediately available on the shooting, but police said the suspect is a Black male with an average build wearing a blue shirt and light-colored pants.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading south on 7th Street, police said.

Anyone who spots the suspect or has information on the shooting is urged to contact police at 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.