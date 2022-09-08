Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Teen boy killed in NYC park minutes after leaving school

Slain Brooklyn teen left school at 1:30 p.m. after classes, went to hang out in nearby McLaughlin Park

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a downtown Brooklyn park Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

The teenager left school at 1:30 p.m. after classes and went to hang out in nearby McLaughlin Park, New York police told FOX 5 New York. 

Witnesses said the boy was sitting on a bench with two girls when two young men or teens approached, and they began arguing around 1:45 p.m.

"Words were exchanged, and a fistfight ensued," Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press conference. "A male described as wearing all black and a black mask removed a firearm and fired one time, striking our victim."

A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the stomach during a fight inside McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the stomach during a fight inside McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 5 New York)

The teen was hit in his stomach, Essig said. 

Emergency medical services rushed the teen to a hospital, where he died.

The shooter and other person ran away on Tillary Street, heading toward Adams Street, Essig said. 

At least 30 people were in the park at the time of the shooting, the chief said. 

The victim reportedly went to Brooklyn Lab Charter School, which is about two blocks away from the park. 

Detectives will investigate if the teen had issues with anyone at the school. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.