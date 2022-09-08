Teen boy killed in NYC park minutes after leaving school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a downtown Brooklyn park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The teenager left school at 1:30 p.m. after classes and went to hang out in nearby McLaughlin Park, New York police told FOX 5 New York.

Witnesses said the boy was sitting on a bench with two girls when two young men or teens approached, and they began arguing around 1:45 p.m.

"Words were exchanged, and a fistfight ensued," Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press conference. "A male described as wearing all black and a black mask removed a firearm and fired one time, striking our victim."

The teen was hit in his stomach, Essig said.

Emergency medical services rushed the teen to a hospital, where he died.

The shooter and other person ran away on Tillary Street, heading toward Adams Street, Essig said.

At least 30 people were in the park at the time of the shooting, the chief said.

The victim reportedly went to Brooklyn Lab Charter School, which is about two blocks away from the park.

Detectives will investigate if the teen had issues with anyone at the school.