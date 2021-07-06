Ted Cruz blasts Cori Bush's 'stolen land' tweet as 'divisive lies'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Cruz excoriates Cori Bush's 'stolen land' tweet as 'divisive lies'

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, excoriated "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., on Monday for her "divisive lies" in response to her controversial tweet over the weekend, which claimed that the United States is "stolen land" and that Black Americans are not "free."

The Texas Republican tore into the progressive Democrat's widely-panned tweet, torching it as being full of hate and telling Americans to start believing people on the left when they say they hate the country.

"Hateful, divisive lies," Cruz wrote on Monday. "The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this."

Cruz pointed out that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick "tried to spread the same lies on July 4" two years ago and shared a link to an article from July 2019 highlighting his tweets pushing back against Kaepernick at that time.

Bush turned heads on Sunday when she claimed in a post about Independence Day that Black people in America "still aren't free" and that the U.S. is "stolen land."

"When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people," the lawmaker wrote. "This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Miami condo collapse death toll rises to 28 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches state

Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday.

The building was imploded on Sunday night, more than a week after it had partially collapsed, killing more than two dozen people and leaving more than 115 still missing.

Prior to the demolition, rescue teams conducted full sweeps looking for animals, searching every possible hiding place and — in the areas that were not accessible — using ladders on high-lift cranes to look through what was left of the 12-story building, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.



"We took every action that we possibly could to search for any pets, any animals, in the building, prior to the demolition," Levine Cava said.

She said first responders used drones with thermal imaging over the rubble pile and in the tower and other areas that were not safe for humans. She also said doorways were opened, providing other ways for any missing pets to escape the building, and live animal traps were placed on balconies "at great personal risk" to rescue workers. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Lambda variant raises concern due to ‘unusual’ mutations

The Lambda variant, which is believed to have been first detected in Peru about a year ago, is a new concern to scientists who say mutations could potentially be resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

The World Health Organization said the variant’s mutations could increase its transmissibility or possibly increase its resistance to "neutralizing antibodies." The health body called Lambda, or C.37, a "variant of interest."

"So far we have seen no indication that the lambda variant is more aggressive," Jairo Mendez-Rico, a WHO virologist, told DW. "It is possible that it may exhibit higher infection rates, but we don't yet have enough reliable data to compare it to gamma or delta."

He told the German outlet that a SARS-CoV-2, it may start to become more transmissible, but not as deadly. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



