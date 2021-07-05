‘The Talk’ co-host Amanda Kloots honors ‘guardian angel’ Nick Cordero 1 year since ‘unthinkable’ death

Amanda Kloots is honoring her late husband Nick Cordero one year after his death.

The venerable Broadway performer fell ill with coronavirus and died on July 5, 2020, at age 41 after he spent more than 90 days in the hospital following complications stemming from the illness.

He suffered from several maladies after his hospitalization that included mini-strokes, the amputation of one of his legs, lung infections and more.

The last year may have flown by for some but for Kloots, who shares now-2-year-old Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, the year has been anything but smooth sailing.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots, 39, began in a touching tribute video dedicated to the "Waitress" and "Rock of Ages" star shared to Instagram. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify – no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, "Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do."

Kloots and Cordero met while working together on the 2014 musical "Bullets Over Broadway" and Cordero earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance.

The video Kloots shared in memory of her husband showed the lively Cordero making silly faces as he bonded with their son as well as the pair kissing in front of a Christmas tree. It also included a number of personal photos of the pair during their "short time" together.

"There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about," the "Talk" cohost continued. "Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2 inches away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever."

"Scrubs" alum Zach Braff also lamented the death of his friend shortly after Cordero’s passing on an episode of his podcast "Fake Doctors, Fake Friends," explaining that Cordero’s body simply did not recover after he no longer returned positive coronavirus tests.

"He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put him on the ventilator and then he never came back," the actor and director recalled. "He kind of woke up for a little bit and there was some exciting moments where they would say, ‘Nick if you can hear us look up,’ and he would do that, but he wouldn’t do it all the time. It was only occasionally."

At the time, Braff also vowed to care for Kloots and their child Elvis moving forward.

"We’re all going to be doing our part to give this child an extraordinary life," he said. "I promise that I’m going to do that for the rest of my life and I want to make him proud."