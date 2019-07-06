This Day in History: July 6

On this day, July 6 ...

1854: An anti-slavery convention is held at Under the Oaks in Jackson, Mich. The convention results in the founding of the Republican Party's original platform and the first slate of candidates.

Also on this day:

1933: The first MLB All-Star Game is held in Chicago.

1942: Anne Frank, her parents and sister enter a "secret annex" in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hide from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.

1944: An estimated 168 people die in a fire that breaks out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Conn.

1945: President Harry S. Truman signs an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.

1957: Althea Gibson becomes the first black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title as she defeats fellow American Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2.

1957: Sixteen-year-old John Lennon first meets 15-year-old Paul McCartney when Lennon's band, the Quarrymen skiffle group, performs a gig at St. Peter's Church in Woolton, Liverpool.