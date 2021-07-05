Cruz excoriates Cori Bush's 'stolen land' tweet as 'divisive lies'

Senator Ted Cruz , R-Texas, excoriated " Squad " member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., on Monday for her "divisive lies" in response to her controversial tweet over the weekend, which claimed that the United States is "stolen land" and that Black Americans are not "free."

The Texas Republican tore into the progressive Democrat's widely-panned tweet, torching it as being full of hate and telling Americans to start believing people on the left when they say they hate the country.

"Hateful, divisive lies," Cruz wrote on Monday. "The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this."

DEMOCRAT CORI BUSH SLAMS THE FOURTH OF JULY, CLAIMS ‘BLACK PEOPLE STILL AREN’T FREE’

Cruz pointed out that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick "tried to spread the same lies on July 4" two years ago and shared a link to an article from July 2019 highlighting his tweets pushing back against Kaepernick at that time.

Bush turned heads on Sunday when she claimed in a post about Independence Day that Black people in America "still aren't free" and that the U.S. is "stolen land."

"When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people," the lawmaker wrote . "This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."

The Missouri Democrat was joined by a chorus of progressives who agreed with Bush’s claims, including congressional candidate Shahid Buttar, who praised Bush and wrote in his own tweet that it is "almost as if our entire country has been brainwashed to ignore our history —and how its worst elements continue today—despite our self-congratulatory rhetoric."

Also joining Bush and Buttar was former MSNBC anchor Toure, who tweeted "F--k Independence Day and claimed "the whole reason the Colonies wanted independence was because Britain was moving toward abolishing slavery."

Actress Alyssa Milano also posted a TikTok video claiming that the "United States was founded on the unjust treatment of Native Americans, Africans and other people of color."