Tech tycoon husband arrested after wife found dead below mountain highway in wealthy enclave

After weeks of investigation, authorities have arrested the estranged husband of a Newport Beach woman whose body was found down a steep embankment in a San Bernardino County mountain town in California.

Gordon Abas Goodarzi, 66, of Rolling Hills Estates, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder in the death of his longtime wife and business partner, Aryan Papoli, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Papoli, 58, was found dead Nov. 18 about 75 feet below Highway 138 near Crestline Road in the mountain community of Crestline. While early findings noted injuries consistent with a fall, the San Bernardino County Coroner later ruled her death a homicide.

Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed how detectives linked Goodarzi to Papoli’s death or whether a motive has been identified, saying only that an "extensive and persistent investigation into the circumstances" led them to identify him as a suspect. Goodarzi is being held without bail at the Central Detention Center.

Court records show Papoli filed for divorce just five months before her death, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by The California Post. The June 12, 2025 filing sought spousal support and the division of millions of dollars in shared assets.

More than $4.5 million in property was at stake, the outlet reported, including the Rolling Hills Estates home where Goodarzi was arrested, a residence in Chino Hills, industrial property in Massachusetts, vacant land in Southern California, and another property in Crestline — the same town where Papoli’s body was later found.

Papoli and Goodarzi had been married for 28 years. Goodarzi, an engineer and tech executive, sold his clean-energy company, US Hybrid, for $50 million in 2021, according to The California Post. Papoli’s divorce filing requested that Goodarzi pay her legal fees, while his response asked the court to have each party cover their own costs.

The divorce proceedings were terminated Dec. 23 due to Papoli’s death, according to her attorney.

Charging documents filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office allege Papoli was "particularly vulnerable" and that the killing involved "planning, sophistication, and professionalism," according to the filing.

Goodarzi’s arraignment, which was scheduled for Tuesday morning, was continued to Thursday, the DA’s office confirmed.

Papoli was not immediately identified when her body was discovered. Days later, Newport Beach police confirmed a missing person report had been filed for her, and authorities formally identified her remains on Dec. 1.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last month, Papoli’s son, Navid Goodarzi, said his mother immigrated to the United States from Iran as a young woman and worked to build a life centered on creativity, service and entrepreneurship.

"My mom was a ray of light, sunshine manifested," he said. "She always gave 150% to herself and to everyone."

He declined to comment on his parents’ relationship but said they worked together for years and founded a clean energy company.

