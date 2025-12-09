Arkansas woman and children found dead at mansion home day after final divorce hearing with estranged husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman and two of her children were found shot dead in their Arkansas mansion home just one day after a hearing to finalize her divorce, according to officials.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 40-year-old Charity Beallis and two children were found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home in Bonanza, Arkansas, on Dec. 3 following a welfare check. The shooting happened just one day after the final divorce hearing for Charity and her estranged husband, Randall, according to 5 News.

Republican Arkansas Sen. Terry Rice told the outlet that Charity met with him earlier in 2025 and said she was fearful for her life, as well as the lives of her children.

Randall was arrested earlier this year after he allegedly choked Charity on Feb. 16, 2025, according to the report. He was initially charged with aggravated assault on a family member, third-degree domestic battery, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, but pleaded guilty to a single third-degree battery charge in October.

COLORADO DENTIST JAMES CRAIG FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING WIFE IN POISONING PLOT

According to 40/29 News, deputies said Randall, who is a doctor in Arkansas, wasn't a suspect as of Friday.

Randall's attorney told the outlet his client has been cooperative with law enforcement and fully supports the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office investigation.

He received a one-year suspended sentence and was given a no-contact order with his wife or any of her family members, which Charity approved of.

Charity made a comment on a 5 News article in August, where she wrote, "I’m living this battle right now. I am the victim, yet I’ve been treated like the problem while the criminal — a local doctor — is being shielded by the very system that’s supposed to protect us."

TEXAS A&M STUDENT BRIANNA AGUILERA’S FALL DEATH SPARKS POLICE RESPONSE TO FAMILY’S EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS: REPORT

"I’ve tried to reach Prosecuting Attorney … but he won’t even accept a letter from me. My voice, as the victim, has been shut out," Charity wrote. "This is not just about me — this is about a system that protects offenders and rejects victims. Lives are at stake, including the lives of young children."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Charity filed for divorce shortly after her husband was arrested in February. The divorce records indicate the two got married in 2015 and stopped living together in February.

After Charity died, on Dec. 4, Randall's attorney filed a motion to dismiss the divorce case. Charity was seeking full custody of the children.

"Search warrants have been written and executed with more search warrants anticipated during the investigation. Interviews have taken place with more anticipated," the sheriff's office wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Randall's attorney for comment.