Target makes deal with the 'devil,' DeSantis to announce presidential campaign and more top headlines

DEAL WITH THE ‘DEVIL’ - Target in hot water again as shoppers are sickened to learn controversial partner makes Pride products. Continue reading …



RON'S RUNNING - DeSantis to announce presidential campaign during conversation with Elon Musk. Continue reading …



TAXING SITUATION - IRS commissioner responds to claims of retaliation against Hunter Biden whistleblowers. Continue reading …

LONE STAR AI - On a scale of 1 to 10 how familiar are you with AI? Americans rate their knowledge. Continue reading …

‘DO HARD THINGS’ - We're ex-SEALs who want to challenge you, America, writes Mike Sarraille, Andy Stumpf. Continue reading …

ABOUT-FACE - 'Coal country' snubs Republicans in deep-red state, backs Dem gov for re-election. Continue reading …



HISTORY LESSON - AOC gets harsh reminder from Cruz on her own party founding KKK, writing Jim Crow laws. Continue reading …

ACCESS DENIED - Senate Dem cuts out GOP from whistleblower crying foul in Hunter Biden probe. Continue reading …

RUNNING ON EMPTY - House votes to end Biden’s crackdown on gas-powered trucks, four Dems join GOP. Continue reading …

MEA CULPA - CNN’s Christine Amanpour apologizes after wrongly claiming that rabbi's family was killed in ‘shootout.’ Continue reading …

FASHION CRIME? - 'The View' hosts clash over Fetterman's shabby attire. Continue reading …

STRIKING A CHORD - Rocker 'nailed it' with song calling out Portland's failures, fed-up residents say. Continue reading …

‘CONTINUED MANGLING OF THE TRUTH’ - Biden draws criticism as he repeats false claim that son Beau died in Iraq. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - The same people who covered up the laptop are now letting Biden off the hook. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Biden's White House has done an awful job on 'every facet of American life.' Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Trump is the only candidate who has credibility on four vital policy issues. Continue reading …

CASHING IN - Joran van der Sloot has fans 'all over the world' who send Natalee Holloway suspect $400 per month: lawyer. Continue reading …

NO ROYAL LIFT - Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles in peril after UK court ruling: experts. Continue reading …

HEALTHY TECH - AI is already speeding up drug development and reducing animal testing. Continue reading …

BODY OF PROOF - Denise Austin’s daughter shares secrets from famously fit mom. Continue reading …

WATCH: COOL CATS! Watch as these two Maine Coon felines — named Fisher and Sailor, no less — take in a bit of sailing with their family. See video …

WATCH: Karl Rove: The polls will tighten as voters learn more about DeSantis, other candidates. See video …

WATCH: Surgeon general's social media advisory is good, but it's not strong enough: Dr. Nicole Saphier. See video …

"Trump is the only candidate who has credibility on four vital policy issues. Now, Trump has a proven record of standing up to China. Both Biden and the GOP establishment want a partnership with China. Remember, Trump ignored big business and used tariffs to our advantage against China. Biden, he's itching to remove them."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

