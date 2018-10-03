Dangerous standoff developing in Syria between US and Russia
Syrian government troops backed by forces from Russia and Iran may be about to launch a final offensive designed to crush the remaining opposition in the country's seven-year civil war; the U.S. warns of dire consequences if the assault happens. National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports from The Pentagon.
The heads of different national security and intelligence agencies spoke out from the White House about Russian election meddling. They detailed some of the efforts being made to combat it including sharing classified information with social media executives and tech companies so they can help monitor their platforms.