Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Antisemitism Exposed

Syracuse University students face hate crime charges after attacking Jewish fraternity with pork, police say

District attorney says incident will not be treated as college prank but as crime directed against Jewish students

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Syracuse University students are facing hate crimes charges after authorities say one of them threw a bag of pork into a Jewish fraternity house during a Rosh Hashanah celebration on Tuesday.

Members of Zeta Beta Tau gathered at their fraternity house to mark the Jewish New Year when the "deeply troubling incident" happened, the New York school's chief student experience officer, Allen Groves, said in a community message.

A student, who is not part of the fraternity, entered the house around 6 p.m. and threw the meat inside while fraternity members were eating dinner, Groves said.

The meat, identified as pork, was in a clear plastic bag and was splattered against an interior wall and the floor, university police said.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FLORIDA SYNAGOGUE ARSON, HATE CRIME: POLICE

Syracuse University campus and signage

The Syracuse University campus in New York, on Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

According to Jewish law, consumption of pork is prohibited as pigs are not kosher.

The student then fled the home and got into a vehicle driven by a second student. The two, both 18, were soon captured and charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance.

Syracuse University campus

The two Syracuse students, both 18, were charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance. (iStock)

"Tonight’s incident as reported to us is abhorrent, shocking to the conscience and violates our core value of being a place that is truly welcoming to all," Groves said. "It will not be tolerated at Syracuse University."

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY JANITORS SETTLE CASE AFTER BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY ANTI-ISRAEL RIOTERS ON CAMPUS

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said the hate crime charge came about because it happened on a Jewish holiday at a historically Jewish fraternity.

"This incident is not a foolish college prank and will not be treated as such," Fitzpatrick said. "It will be treated for what it is, a crime directed against a group of Jewish students enjoying a celebratory dinner and seemingly secure in their residence."

Syracuse University campus covered by heavy snow

The two students accused in the hate crime attack were also referred for potential disciplinary action under the school's student conduct code. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Groves said the two students have been referred to the university’s Office of Community Standards for potential disciplinary action under the school's student conduct code.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Close modal

Continue