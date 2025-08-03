Sydney Sweeney's viral ad gets nod from Trump after GOP revelation and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Sydney Sweeney's viral ad gets nod from Trump after GOP revelation

2. Trump accuses Senate Democrats of stalling nominees to gain leverage in funding talks

3. Cincinnati beatdown victim reveals 'very bad brain trauma' in first remarks since viral assault

MAJOR HEADLINES

CASH DEMAND – Armed robbers target bar hoppers in ritzy blue city neighborhood. Continue reading …

VANISHED AT SEA – Expert's shoe theory could shift hunt for truth in cruise ship disappearance. Continue reading …

BLOWING UP – Massive volcano blasts ash miles into sky, marking first eruption in 475 years. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL SHIELD – Military forced to deploy flares as multiple aircraft breach Trump's weekend retreat. Continue reading …

1945-2025 – Loni Anderson, known for her role on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at age 79. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

LONE STAR STANDOFF – Texas Democrats flee state to block Trump-backed redistricting vote in dramatic legislative move. Continue reading …

WITNESS IN WAITING – GOP chairman threatens to subpoena Harris over Biden's ‘cognitive decline.’ Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC GAMBIT – Trump insider shares strategy to split Russia-China alliance as tensions brew. Continue reading …

BATTLEGROUND BID – Football legend's son vows to 'put Georgia First' against 'extreme left' Ossoff. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PRESS MALPRACTICE – NY Times' erroneous cover photo of Gazan child joins series of media blunders framing stories against Israel. Continue reading …

SHOWING RESPECT – 'King of the Hill' co-creators break with Hollywood's southern stereotype. Continue reading …

NUMBERS GAME – Trump economic adviser fires back at NBC host over BLS commissioner dismissal. Continue reading …

PAVING A NEW PATH – Charlamagne urges Democratic Party to throw old regime ‘completely under the bus.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUG SCHOEN – Why AOC could take the White House in 2028 and Kamala Harris won't. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS – The Fed’s foolish interest rate policy is stopping America’s economy from booming. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SEEING RED – Fan wearing Trump-supporting attire removed from soccer game. Continue reading …

LACE THEM UP – Tom Brady sparks unretirement rumors with cryptic social media post. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on boardwalk beginnings and meteoric magic. Take the quiz here …

TIME RESET TACTICS – The best secret weapons to prevent and overcome jetlag from travel. Continue reading …

UNEXPECTED ADVENTURE – A bouncy boat goes airborne as riders get a surprise. See video …

WATCH

JOHN RATCLIFFE – Hillary Clinton's plan to frame Donald Trump is one of the greatest political scandals. See video …

JONATHAN FAHEY – Democratic Party gets more status fighting ICE than criminals. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.