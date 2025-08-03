Texas Democrats flee state to block Trump-backed redistricting vote in dramatic legislative move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of Texas Democrats are fleeing the state to block a redistricting vote that could benefit Republicans, marking a dramatic effort to derail an upcoming legislative process.

The lawmakers flew to Chicago where they plan to hold a press conference with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker later on Sunday, according to local Austin station KVUE.

At least 100 members of the 150-member Texas House must be present to conduct business. Josh Rush Nisenson, the spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus, told The Associated Press that at least 51 Democratic members are leaving the state.

Republicans currently hold 25 of the state’s 38 seats. They are being supported in their efforts to redistrict by President Donald Trump.

The redistricting proposal, which was introduced by Texas House Republicans last week, would likely net five new Republican U.S. House seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

Gene Wu, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, defended the Democrats' last-ditch effort in a statement on Sunday.

"This is not a decision we make lightly, but it is one we make with absolute moral clarity," Wu said.

But leaving the state could expose the Democrats to penalties, including fines, and Attorney General Ken Paxton previously threatened to arrest them over the civil violation.

"[T]hey should be found and arrested no matter where they go," the attorney general said.

Although the proposal could still change, its current design would tilt traditionally Democratic cities like Dallas and Houston in favor of Republicans.

A previous Fox News Digital report found that the new gerrymandered map would move Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett out of her own district.

DNC Chair Ken Martin showed support for Texas Democrats on Sunday, writing that "[f]or too long, Donald Trump and Republicans have tried to get away with rigging the system, breaking the rules, and scheming to hold onto power."

"The DNC is proud to support these legislators in standing up and showing real leadership," he said. "We will fight alongside them to stop this anti-democratic assault. And, after this fight is done, we’re coming full force for the Republicans’ House majority."

Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dustin Burrows issued a warning to Democrats on Sunday.

"The Texas House will be convening at 3:00pm tomorrow," he wrote on X. "If a quorum is not present then, to borrow the recent talking points from some of my Democrat colleagues, all options will be on the table. . ."

