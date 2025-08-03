Fighter jets scrambled after civilian aircraft violates Trump airspace at New Jersey Bedminster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fighter jets scrambled to intercept a civilian aircraft on Sunday after it entered restricted airspace over Trump’s Bedminster retreat.

The pilot flew into a temporary flight restriction (TFR) zone at about 12:50 p.m. ET, according to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The civilian aircraft was escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft after using flares to draw the pilot’s attention.

NORAD said the intercept was the second of the day, noting that another aircraft had entered the TFR zone. In total, there were five unauthorized incursions over the weekend.

The second instance, NORAD said, involved flares, which may have been visible to the public.

NORAD added that flares "are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground."

The flares also burn out quickly and completely, NORAD said, so there is no danger to those on the ground when dispersed.

Officials are warning private pilots to do their homework before takeoff.

"General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 9839, 9840, 9841 and 9842," NORAD said.

The most up-to-date information can be found by visiting tfr.faa.gov.

NORAD has stressed during previous instances how important it is for North American flight safety for pilots to avoid violating TFR.

"All pilots must familiarize themselves with updates to restricted airspace, including reviewing new and existing FAA NOTAMs that impact their flight plans and activities," NORAD has stated. "Adhering to FAA restricted airspace protocols is mandatory, regardless of geographical region, airframe, or aircrew."

According to the president’s schedule, Trump was out of town at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Sunday. He is expected to return to the White House on Sunday evening.