Tom Brady hints at playing football in his 50s after seeing impressive career stats

Tom Brady did it once, so why not again?

The legendary NFL quarterback couldn’t help himself when seeing a league Instagram post that displayed his statistics over his three decades playing.

The post read "Tom Brady By The Decade," showing his 20s, 30s and 40s.

"50’s coming soon?" Brady captioned a post on his Instagram Stories with looking-eyes and laughing emojis.

He turned 48 on Sunday.

Brady is likely not serious about unretiring for the second time, but you truly never know with the one many consider to be the best quarterback of all time.

Since retiring for good for the second time, Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2024. While he wasn’t suiting up, he did attend the team’s training camp practice on Friday, where he was seen talking with players like tight end Brock Bowers, running back Raheem Mostert and more.

As a minority owner, it’s unknown just what capacity Brady is playing for the Raiders. But he was seen speaking with Raiders general manager John Spytek, who is serving in his first season with the team. Spytek and Brady have history with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers together.

Brady also still serves as a FOX NFL broadcaster alongside veteran announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

"Tom is somebody that for many years I didn’t like very much," majority owner Mark Davis said jokingly in October when Brady joined the ownership group. "He did admit that it was a fumble [Tuck Rule game]. So those are important aspect of the situation. We’re just really proud to have him as a partner. He’s a competitor. He’s a bright young man.

Davis added that he believes Brady can "help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train as well." The Raiders traded for veteran Geno Smith this offseason to pair again with Pete Carroll, who came out of retirement to take over in Sin City.

As for Brady’s stats across his 23-season career, he totaled the most passing yards of any quarterback to play football with 89,214. Only New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees is remotely close at 80,358. He also has the most career passing touchdowns with 649.

Considering how hard it is to sustain a 23-year career, many believe Brady’s numbers won’t be touched by players now and into the future.

Whether he wants to add to them remains to be seen for the 48-year-old future Hall of Famer.

