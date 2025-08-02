Fan wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat escorted by security from MLS match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man attending a recent Major League Soccer game claimed his choice of attire resulted in him being "asked to leave" the sporting event, according to a video posted on social media.

The man, who identified himself in the video as Michael Weitzel, was seen wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat at Energizer Park, St. Louis City SC's home stadium.

"I am Michael Weitzel and I have been asked to leave because of the Donald Trump hat," he states in the video during an exchange with security personnel and law enforcement officers.

A member of the venue's security team responded by saying "they're non-political here… they don't want any kind of political" messaging.

Weitzel responded by pointing toward a section of fans holding flags and suggesting the items were inherently political. But, the security staff quickly clarified by saying, "Those were pre-approved."

Rules at Energizer Park stated that political banners were not allowed in the stadium. It doesn't mention anything about hats.

Weitzel then questioned whether the policies were applied evenly. After the personnel assured Weitzel of the equal enforcement of the rules, he said he was "being threatened with arrest," before seeking confirmation that he was "being evicted from the premises."

As Weitzel made his way to the concourse area, he claimed, "Trump is not welcome in St. Louis City SC Club."

One of the security staffers suggested he could return to his seat if he removed his hat. "If you take the hat off you can go back in."

"If I take the hat off I can go back in?" Weitzel replied. He quickly took off his hat, but someone off camera informed him, "We are way past that point." Weitzel then placed the hat back on his head.

"It is not his fault. He is just following the rules," he said in reference to one of the security workers. "So this is what happens when you wear a Donald Trump hat at a St. Louis City SC game."

St. Louis City SC did not release any public statements on Saturday about the incident. The team enters Sunday in the No. 14 spot in the MLS Western Conference.

Fox News Digital reached out to St. Louis City SC for comment.

