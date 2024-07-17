Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

SWAT expert explains how Secret Service could have prevented Trump attempted assassination

Gene Petrino criticized Kimberly Cheatle's 'audacity' in explaining security failure at Trump rally shooting

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
SWAT expert discusses Secret Service security after Trump shooting Video

SWAT expert discusses Secret Service security after Trump shooting

Gene Petrino, a SWAT commander with nearly three decades in law enforcement and a master's degree in security management, breaks down Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's response to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A former SWAT commander balked at the "audacity" of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle blaming the "sloped roof" for not positioning snipers on the building where Thomas Crooks opened fire at Saturday's rally for former President Trump.

Gene Petrino, who served as the SWAT commander for Florida's Plantation Police Department for 26 years and is an expert on active shooter incidents, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that Cheatle's "sloped roof theory" was "shocking."

He added that there were clearly more favorable spots for snipers to scope out the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Crooks killed one man and injured three others, including Trump.

PENNSYLVANIA SHERIFF DEFENDS LOCAL OFFICERS WHO CONFRONTED TRUMP RALLY SHOOTER

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. SWAT expert Gene Petrino pointed out that snipers who shot Crooks were on a sloped roof, despite Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's claim that they weren't stationed on the roof of the building Crooks climbed because of the "safety concern" a sloped roof posed. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point," Cheatle said in an interview with ABC News. "And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof... the decision was made to secure the building from the inside."

"This site plan should have identified that roof as a major vulnerability," Petrino said, "but there was no one there to protect it." 

Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Blurry cellphone video shows a rallygoer's perspective of Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. (DJ Laughery)

"The audacity for her to say that there was an issue with the sloped roof when her men were already on a sloped roof," he said, referring to published photos of other Secret Service snipers perched on sloped roofs in the vicinity. 

Petrino also said he was puzzled by an apparent lack of drone surveillance at the rally, and questioned why snipers hadb't been stationed at a water tower that "would have had a vantage point of all the roofs," which is visible in aerial photos of the area surrounding the rally site.

TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING VICTIM JIM COPENHAVER, 74, FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE: 'TOUGH GUY'

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Building used by Trump rally shooter

Two FBI investigators scan the roof of AGR International Inc, the building adjacent to the Butler Fairgrounds, from which shooter Matthew Thomas Crooks fired at former President Trump on Saturday. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

"That shooter should never have been able to get on the roof, let alone get those shots off," Petrino said.

"This is a massive security failure," he continued. "The person responsible is Cheatle – it always ends at the top."

FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT SAYS TRUMP WOULD-BE ASSASSIN THOMAS CROOKS SCOUTED RALLY SPOT IN ADVANCE

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Elements of the security team's response after shots were fired left Petrino questioning whether they were "not funded properly or inexperienced," he said.

"It was so botched … it's just odd – usually, if you have a 6-foot principal, you're going to have people that are 6 feet," he said, referring to the size of the agents on the stage.

"You're going to push your principal down. [Trump] should've been moved off that stage immediately, but he wasn't," Petrino said. "He had control of the team, the team should've had control of him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From a political standpoint, it worked out really well, that he was able to fire up the crowd and show he was OK … [but] he should've been thrown off that stage," Petrino said.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.