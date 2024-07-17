Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Trump rally shooting victim Jim Copenhaver, 74, fighting for his life: 'Tough guy'

Copenhaver extended prayers to other victims and their families, as well as former President Trump

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Lawmakers to hold briefings on Trump assassination attempt Video

Lawmakers to hold briefings on Trump assassination attempt

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on congressional briefings with the Secret Service and FBI on the Trump rally shooting.

PITTSBURGH – James "Jim" Copenhaver, one of the two victims who were critically wounded during the assassination attempt against former President Trump on Saturday, sustained "life-altering injuries," his family said in a statement.

Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, is still hospitalized but in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon after he was wounded by gunfire at Trump's rally in Butler.

"The Copenhaver family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support for James ‘Jim’ as he recovers from the injuries that he tragically sustained during President Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024," his family said in a statement. "Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care. Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all."

The family added that Copenhaver's injuries were "life-altering."

MARINE VET WALKED FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS, FRIENDS SAY

James Copenhaver

James Copenhaver sustained "life-altering injuries" at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was shot during an assassination attempt against the former president. (Family handout)

Joseph Feldman, a spokesperson for the Copenhaver family and attorney for the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman, told Fox News Digital that Copenhaver remains in critical but stable condition and was able to speak on Tuesday.

"He's a tough guy," Feldman said.

"The Copenhaver family would like to thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers, and support as Jim and his family recover from this horrible, senseless, and unnecessary act of violence," they wrote.

TRUMP CALLS WIDOW OF FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED PROTECTING HIS FAMILY: ‘HE WAS VERY KIND'

Pennsylvania State Police identified the other victim wounded at the rally as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Dutch was also in stable condition as of Tuesday. His friends told Fox News Digital that he sustained two gunshot wounds at the rally.

David Dutch

David "Jake" Dutch is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991. (Facebook)

State police also identified 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter from Buffalo Township, as the victim who died Saturday after he was shot while protecting his wife and daughters from gunfire.

TRUMP SHOOTER CONNECTED TO PITTSBURGH-AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TWO UNIVERSITIES

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, center, an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump, is seen in this undated Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 handout photo. (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS)

Federal authorities are still working to determine the motive behind shooter Thomas Crooks' assassination attempt on Trump.

Federal authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to send tips to FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.