Suspect behind Charlotte shooting spree in the US illegally: report

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a string of five shootings in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, with one believed to be in the U.S. illegally after crossing the Southern Border, according to reports.



Carlos Roberto Diaz, 18, and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile have been arrested in connection with the shootings. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are not searching for any additional suspects.

"These were brazen crimes. These were crimes that put our community at risk and created a safety hazard for our community," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference.

Diaz's charges include one count of first degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of felony conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with first degree murder, and additional charges are expected.

Diaz, of Honduras, was in the U.S. illegally when he was arrested, sources told WSOC. In 2019, when he was 14-years-old, Diaz had an encounter with Border Patrol along the Rio Grande in Mexico, the outlet reported.



The shootings all occurred between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Metro and Steele Creek Divisions, police said in a press release.

Early Thursday morning, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that matched a car linked to the shootings in a patrolled area on East Arrowood Road, made a traffic stop and found a juvenile suspect inside the vehicle who was believed to be connected to the shootings. Officers took the suspect into custody and recovered a stolen firearm, shell casings and an extended magazine.

Detectives believe the 16-year-old intended to engage in additional violent criminal activity.

The 16-year-old had admitted to police that he and Diaz carried out the shootings after they went to a party together, which led to Diaz's arrest, according to WSOC. The FBI assisted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in Diaz's arrest.

Police said the shootings are believed to be linked based on a description of the car driven by the suspects, shell casings from the firearms used, the time frame and proximity. Forensic lab testing has confirmed at least three of the incidents are connected, and lab testing will continue to determine if the other incidents are linked.

The shootings remain under investigation.