Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant suspected in Maryland mom Rachel Morin's murder faces maximum penalty if convicted

Rachel Morin's suspected killer Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez will face life without parole in Maryland if convicted

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Matt Whitaker slams Biden admin for 'dehumanizing' killing of Rachel Morin Video

Matt Whitaker slams Biden admin for 'dehumanizing' killing of Rachel Morin

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the federal government's role in the Maryland mother's death and his take on the Supreme Court's upcoming opinion on Trump's immunity.

Rachel Morin's suspected killer will face Maryland's maximum penalty of life imprisonment without parole if convicted of her murder, Harford County prosecutors said in a notice to the court.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, faces a half-dozen charges, including first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping, in connection with Morin's death. Authorities have labeled him a potential serial killer after his alleged involvement in a slew of crimes against women in Central America and the United States.

He is an illegal immigrant suspected not only in Morin's murder, but also a pair of sex assaults in California and the brutal slaying of another woman in his home country of El Salvador.

Morin was a 37-year-old mother of five who went out for a jog on a trail near her home in Bel Air, Maryland, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. She never made it back. Police found her body in a culvert, covered in bruises and with severe head trauma.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FROM EL SALVADOR CHARGED WITH RAPE, KILLING OF MARYLAND MOM OF 5

Rachel Morin in jean shorts and a California tank top.

Rachel Morin was dragged off a hiking trail Aug. 5, 2023, and brutally murdered.  (Family handout)

Under state law, prosecutors are required to inform the defendant if they plan to pursue the max sentence. If convicted without such a notice filed, Martinez-Hernandez would be eligible for parole after just 25 years.

This ensures that the suspect responsible for Rachel's tragic death will never have the opportunity to harm anyone ever again.

— Randolph Rice, Morin family attorney
Murder suspect in handcuffs is escorted by law enforcement

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, arrives in Maryland. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Rachel Morin's death on the Ma &amp; Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Getty Images)

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: FORMER FBI AGENT REVEALS HOW CAPTURE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN KILLING WENT DOWN

"The Morin family is relieved and pleased that the State is seeking life without parole for the Defendant," said Randolph Rice, the attorney for Morin's family. "This ensures that the suspect responsible for Rachel's tragic death will never have the opportunity to harm anyone ever again. We are grateful for the State's commitment to securing justice for Rachel and ensuring public safety."

Rachel Morin

Rachel Morin in an undated selfie photo. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect is a suspected gang member with a violent past in multiple countries.

Martinez-Hernandez is suspected of the brutal murder of another woman in El Salvador in January 2023.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT RAPE OF 13-YEAR-OLD IN NEW YORK PARK

He fled the country and entered the U.S. illegally in February 2023, according to authorities.

Victor Martinez Hernandez

Victor Martinez Hernandez, 23, was arrested in the murder of Rachel Morin. He is also suspected in the murder of another woman in El Salvador and the assaults of a mother and her 9-year-old daughter in Los Angeles. (Harford Co. Sheriff's Office)

The following month, a woman and her 9-year-old daughter were attacked in a home invasion in Los Angeles. 

By August, he was in Maryland, where he allegedly pounced on Morin, brutalized her and left her in a ditch.

Rachel Morin

The Harford County Sheriff's Office in Maryland released this photo of Morin after she was reported missing last August.  (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

DNA collected in the Los Angeles case later provided a match to Morin's.

He spent 10 months laying low before police arrested him at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Martinez-Hernandez is being held without bail.