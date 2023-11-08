One of the three court cases against suspected murderer Brian Walshe was dropped this week.

Walshe was scheduled to go to trial in probate court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, for allegedly destroying his father's will and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his estate.

But the case was dismissed on Monday "at both parties' request," according to court records.

Walshe's relatives, who filed the legal action in December 2018, said they didn't want to drain more money into the case because even if they win, they don't think they'll be able to recover the money, local news outlet WCVB 5 reported.

Walshe was accused of pillaging the will of his late father, Dr. Thomas Walshe, and selling his art, rugs, jewelry and car, according to court records, which show how Brian dragged out the trial for nearly five years.

All of his assets were seized over the summer as Walshe defends against accusations that he killed his wife, Ana Walshe, on New Year's Day, and disposed of her body in a high-profile murder case.

"It will be a useless waste of estate funds to pay legal fees in a trial," according to the motion to dismiss the probate case, which was obtained by WCVB 5.

"Even if they are successful on the petition, it will only cost the estate and not result in the return of funds taken by Brian Walshe."

Meanwhile, the murder case against Walshe was adjourned last week and pushed back to January 2024, as the two sides wait for the results of DNA analysis from an independent lab.

Law enforcement found a hacksaw in a dumpster, along with some of Ana's personal belongings, which is part of a laundry list of evidence.

But Ana's body still hasn't been found, presenting an uphill battle for the prosecution, which has to rely on circumstantial evidence to win the case.

Brian has maintained his innocence, and his lawyer, Tracy Miner, has released only a handful of public comments, saying she will "try this case in court and not in the media."

The third legal matter hanging over Brian Walshe's head is a federal art fraud case, where he was convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay.

He was on house arrest as part of his pre-sentencing probation in that case when Ana disappeared.

He was confined to their Cohasset, Massachusetts, home while he believed his wife, a real estate executive splitting time in Washington, D.C., was cheating on him with a man in the nation's capital, according to court documents.

The home confinement, coupled with Brian's stall tactics, dragged out the case, which prosecutors claimed strained Brian and Ana's marriage, according to court filings in the murder case.

He allegedly beat his wife to death on New Year's Day and discarded her body, prosecutors alleged.

Before that, he allegedly hired a private investigator to follow Ana in D.C., and made several divorce-related Google searches, such as, "What’s the best state to divorce for a man?"

And that was the least disturbing of Brian's 21 alleged Google searches, which included "Ten ways to… dispose of a dead body if you really need to" and "can you be charged with murder without a body?" among several others, that started between 4:50 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to court documents.

