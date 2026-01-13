Suspected Venezuelan gangster in Portland CBP attack tied to shooting at apartment complex: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant and suspected Venezuelan gang member shot by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers during a Jan. 8 confrontation in Portland had been linked to an earlier shooting months before.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital deputies responded to reports of a shooting in July 2025 at an apartment complex in unincorporated Washington County. No one was injured, and the suspects fled before deputies arrived.

A neighbor who witnessed that incident described it as shocking for a normally peaceful area.

Justin Pitones told KGW8 he was home at the time and heard breaking glass before seeing sheriff’s deputies moving through his yard with weapons drawn.

"It was broad daylight. That was kind of the weird part," Pitones said. "This is a quiet neighborhood." He said officers later described the incident to him as "a deal gone bad," adding that neighbors never expected it would escalate into a federal shooting months later.

Detectives later identified Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, who is now charged in the CBP case, as a person of interest in the July shooting. Because the investigation spanned multiple jurisdictions and potentially included federal violations, the case was referred to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, where it remains active.

Authorities declined further comment, directing additional questions to federal investigators. Portland police also declined to comment beyond statements made during recent news conferences.

The July shooting adds new context to the Jan. 8 confrontation, when CBP officers attempted to stop Zambrano-Contreras and her husband, Luis Nino-Moncada, in Portland.

Federal prosecutors say Nino-Moncada and Zambrano-Contreras, described as having ties to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, were inside a Toyota Tacoma when Border Patrol agents moved to conduct a targeted traffic stop.

Prosecutors allege Nino-Moncada, who entered the United States illegally in 2022 and was subject to a final order of removal, refused to exit the vehicle and instead reversed with force into a Border Patrol vehicle, causing significant damage and repeatedly striking it in forward and reverse motions.

Fearing for their safety, a Border Patrol agent opened fire, striking both suspects, prosecutors allege.

During questioning, Moncada allegedly admitted he intentionally rammed the CBP vehicle in an attempt to flee. Both suspects were treated for gunshot wounds and later charged with federal offenses.

The Justice Department said there was no body-worn camera video from the six Border Patrol agents involved, and efforts to locate video of the confrontation through surveillance cameras or social media were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors highlighted Moncada’s immigration history and criminal background, including prior arrests for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a vehicle, noting he had been released into the country by the Biden administration despite his status. Zambrano-Contreras also entered the United States illegally in 2023 and is accused of playing an active role in a Tren de Aragua-linked prostitution ring.

The Portland shooting came just days after a controversial and fatal ICE agent-involved shooting in Minneapolis, where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed during a separate immigration enforcement operation. Federal officials said Good was shot after she allegedly attempted to weaponize her vehicle against ICE agents.

