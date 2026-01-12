Expand / Collapse search
Former DHS official calls out Portland police chief's tearful remarks on gang suspects who attacked feds

Portland Chief of Police Bob Day got emotional speaking about slain Tren de Aragua members

By Max Bacall Fox News
Portland protests erupt after DHS links shooting suspects to Tren de Aragua Video

Portland protests erupt after DHS links shooting suspects to Tren de Aragua

Former Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli discusses Portland protests tied to alleged gang members and reviews new video from the Minneapolis ICE shooting.

Former acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli criticized Portland leadership after the city’s police chief appeared emotional while confirming that two suspects shot during a federal immigration operation had suspected ties to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

Portland Chief of Police Bob Day spoke at a press conference on Friday when he confirmed a DHS statement linking the two individuals shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent to TdA.

Ken Cuccinelli

Ken Cuccinelli criticized Portland's policing priorities as "soft," arguing that the city's policies are detrimental to public safety. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The suspects, Luis David Nino-Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, "weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin alleged in a press release.

"This information in no way is meant to disparage, or to condone or support or agree with any of the actions that occurred yesterday," Day said while wiping his eyes, prompting mockery by Fox News hosts.

DEM NARRATIVE CHALLENGED AFTER DHS EXPOSES IDENTITY OF 'MARRIED COUPLE' IN CBP-RELATED SHOOTING

portland-police-chief-bob-day-tears-up-tda

Portland Police Chief Bob Day wipes away tears while speaking at a news conference on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after confirming that two illegal immigrants shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent had ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. (KPTV)

"Do we have a girly man problem with police chiefs in our country?" host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Cuccinelli after playing a clip from Day's press conference on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday.

"It's Portland, Rachel. They have a girly man problem that's much broader than just the police chief," Cuccinelli replied. "This is a statewide problem, and they're not the only state."

Cuccinelli argued that "hiring for softness instead of for toughness and reliability" has undermined public safety in Portland.

He warned that Tren de Aragua is a fast-growing danger in the United States.

PORTLAND AGITATORS CLASH WITH POLICE AFTER 2 SHOT BY FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AGENT

Portland police chief tears up after revealing Tren de Aragua link to CBP-involved shooting Video

"They escalated up the ramp of violence, if you will, much faster than other gangs like, say, MS-13."

It appears CBP "responded appropriately," Cuccinelli added, "but this is definitely one we're going to want to see all of the evidence [for]."

Cuccinelli also praised Day for correcting himself after initially hesitating to disclose the suspects’ ties to TdA.

"I appreciated that the police chief corrected his error," he said. "He's the only person on the left who's been critical and then come back and corrected his errors."

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

