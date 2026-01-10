ICE officer who shot Minnesota woman was dragged by car of illegal alien sex offender months earlier

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer involved in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good was dragged by an illegal immigrant sex offender's vehicle in June, reports indicate.

The June incident resulted in the arrest of Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, who the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) described as "a serial criminal illegal alien."

Munoz-Guatemala allegedly dragged the ICE officer 50 yards with his car in Bloomington, Minn., while trying to evade arrest. During a traffic stop, Munoz-Guatemala refused to exit his vehicle and tried to flee law enforcement, according to DHS. The department said that the ICE officer still had his arm inside Munoz-Guatemala's vehicle as the illegal immigrant tried to drive away. The officer was hospitalized due to his injuries.

At the time, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Munoz-Guatemala is an illegal alien who "has been committing violent crimes in the U.S. for nearly 15 years." She said Munoz-Guatemala "is a convicted child sex offender who has a rap sheet that includes an arrest for domestic assault and multiple driving offenses."

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE NOWHERE TO BE FOUND AS AGITATORS SEIZE CONTROL OF STREET AFTER ICE SHOOTING

"Under Governor Tim Walz, this sicko was living in Minnesota without consequence," McLaughlin said in June. "Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement for arresting these violent criminals."

DHS said it was unknown when Munoz-Guatemala entered the country from Mexico, but the department added that his rap sheet in the U.S. dated back to 2010. The department said that Munoz-Guatemala had previously been arrested for domestic assault and was convicted of sex crimes against an underage victim. Munoz-Guatemala was also convicted of driving without a valid license and was charged multiple times for driving illegally. DHS said ICE first lodged a detainer on him in 2013.

On Thursday, when speaking to reporters at the White House, Vice President JD Vance scolded the media for not mentioning that the same ICE officer who shot Good was previously seriously injured during the car-dragging incident.

"The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace. And it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day," Vance said. "What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. So you think maybe he's a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?"

CELLPHONE VIDEO RELEASED IN DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS ICE AGENT SHOOTING

The vice president was referring specifically to a CNN headline on the shooting in Minneapolis that read: "Outrage after ICE officer kills U.S. citizen in Minneapolis."

Good was shot and killed during an interaction with the ICE officer on Wednesday. Since then, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the U.S. Local officials, such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have slammed the ICE officer's actions. Meanwhile, federal officials have said the agent acted in self-defense and labeled Good's actions leading up to the shooting as "an act of domestic terrorism." Several Democrats have rejected the self-defense assertion.

Cellphone video footage released Friday shows the moments that led to the fatal shooting. The video, which was filmed from the ICE officer's vantage point, shows Good's Honda Pilot parked in the middle of a residential street, appearing to block traffic.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE SHOWS IMMIGRATION ACTIVIST BLOCKING ROAD BEFORE FATAL ICE SHOOTING

The agent walks around the vehicle to check the license plate. Seconds later, another agent walks toward the driver’s side of Good’s vehicle and orders Good to get out.

"Get out of the car. Get out of the f------ car," the agent says.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Good then backs up the vehicle before moving it forward toward the agent wearing the body camera. He is heard saying "whoa" before shots ring out.

Fox News' John Roberts and Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.