Suspected gunman uttered 4 words before shooting Indiana judge and wife: dispatch audio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The gunman who wounded a judge and his wife in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Lafayette, Indiana, spoke to the victims before opening fire, according to dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

The gunman, who remains at large, knocked on the door to the home of Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, before saying, "We have your dog," and then firing a gunshot through the door, a dispatcher says in the audio.

Steven Meyer was shot in the arm, and Kimberly Meyer was shot in the hip at their home on Mill Pond Lane at about 2:15 p.m. Both victims received medical treatment and were listed in stable condition following the shooting.

It was unclear how many shots were fired, though police said shell casings were recovered at the scene. No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to release a description of a suspect.

PORTLAND POLICE RELEASE PHOTOS OF SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SHOOTING 2 OFFICERS

The shooting remains an active investigation involving multiple agencies, including the Lafayette Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI.

Steven Meyer is a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing a letter from Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush to judges statewide.

EX-HUSBAND CHARGED IN OHIO DENTIST MURDERS ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO 'DISGUISE' HIMSELF WITH FAKE INFORMATION: EXPERT

Kimberly Meyer spoke out following the shooting, thanking investigators and first responders in a statement through police.

"I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work," she said, in part. "We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate."

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski called the shooting a "senseless, unacceptable act of violence" and pledged continued law enforcement efforts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.