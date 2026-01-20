Expand / Collapse search
Portland

Portland police release photos of suspect accused of shooting 2 officers

Both officers are in stable condition after a Monday night shooting in Portland, Oregon

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Portland mayor addresses shooting of 2 police officers Video

Portland mayor addresses shooting of 2 police officers

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said, "This is a stark reminder of the dangers of the job," after two Portland Police Bureau officers were shot. (Credit: KPTV)

Police in Portland, Oregon, released photos Tuesday of a suspect who is on the run after allegedly shooting two officers on Monday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said tactical teams are "actively searching" for the individual, described as a Caucasian male in his mid-30's with facial hair and who was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

"This is a stark reminder of the dangers of the job, the jobs that our officers go out every day to serve and protect our community, and we're grateful for," Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said during a press conference. "We're very concerned for the officers that were shot. We're happy to hear that they are in stable condition, and we wish them a speedy recovery, and we send them our prayers."    

Investigators said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday after police responded to a report of a threat with a weapon call and located the suspect on Northeast Clackamas Street between Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast 17th Avenue.

Suspect wanted in alleged shooting of Portland, Oregon police officers

The suspect is being sought by the Portland Police Bureau after two officers were shot on Monday, Jan. 19. 2026. (Portland Police Bureau)

"The suspect fired shots at the officers, striking two of them. The officers were transported to the hospital by ambulance, treated, and their conditions are stable," the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.  

"The suspect ran off, and numerous officers set up a perimeter around the area in an effort to contain the suspect," it added. "The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), the Air Support Unit, the PPB Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit, K9, and others responded to the scene to assist with the search." 

Portland police officers stand at anti-ICE protest

Portland police officers wearing riot gear arrive at demonstrations at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on Jan. 10, 2026. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Police say the individual is believed to be armed with a knife and a handgun.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson speaks at press conference

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson speaks out after two police officers allegedly were shot in Portland, Ore., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (KTPV)

"He also was seen with a black backpack and a green shopping bag. If anyone has information on the identity of this suspect or knows where he is now, please call 911," the Portland Police Bureau added.  

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," it said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
