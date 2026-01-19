Judge and wife shot in broad daylight in Indiana, sparking massive multi-agency investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge and his wife were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Lafayette, Indiana, prompting a multi-agency investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement.

The Lafayette Police Department said Judge Steven Meyer was shot in the arm and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, was shot in the hip at their home on Mill Pond Lane at about 2:15 p.m.

Police said shell casings were recovered at the scene and both victims received medical treatment and are listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains an active investigation involving multiple agencies, including the Lafayette Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI.

Kimberly Meyer released a statement through police thanking investigators and first responders following the shooting.

"I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work," she said. "We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate.

"We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident," she added.

FOX 32 in Chicago reported that Steven Meyer is a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, citing a letter from Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush to judges statewide.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski also addressed the shooting, calling it a "senseless unacceptable act of violence" and pledging continued law enforcement efforts.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meyer family," Roswarski said. "I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence.

"I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation," the mayor continued.

Police said no arrests have been announced and urged anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.