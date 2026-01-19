Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Indiana

Judge and wife shot in broad daylight in Indiana, sparking massive multi-agency investigation

Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, and Kimberly Meyer were wounded Sunday afternoon in Lafayette, Indiana

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge and his wife were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Lafayette, Indiana, prompting a multi-agency investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement.

The Lafayette Police Department said Judge Steven Meyer was shot in the arm and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, was shot in the hip at their home on Mill Pond Lane at about 2:15 p.m.

Police said shell casings were recovered at the scene and both victims received medical treatment and are listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains an active investigation involving multiple agencies, including the Lafayette Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI.

DOCTOR, WIFE GUNNED DOWN IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE CALIFORNIA HOME; AUTHORITIES PROBING POSSIBLY-LINKED SUICIDE

Judge Steven Meyer smiling.

Indiana judge Steven Meyer was shot in the arm and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, was shot in the hip at their home. (Tippecanoe Superior Court)

Kimberly Meyer released a statement through police thanking investigators and first responders following the shooting.

"I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work," she said. "We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate.

EX-KENTUCKY SHERIFF ADMITS TO SHOOTING JUDGE BUT CLAIMS HE 'HAD NO CONTROL' OVER ACTIONS: REPORT

Tippecanoe County Courthouse in Lafayette, Indiana

Tippecanoe County Courthouse in downtown Lafayette, Indiana. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident," she added.

FOX 32 in Chicago reported that Steven Meyer is a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, citing a letter from Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush to judges statewide.

KENTUCKY JUDGE KILLED IN CHAMBERS ACCUSED OF TRADING SEXUAL FAVORS FOR INFLUENCE AT WILD PARTIES

stock image of judge

A manhunt is underway after an Indiana judge and his wife were shot in their home on Sunday. (iStock)

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski also addressed the shooting, calling it a "senseless unacceptable act of violence" and pledging continued law enforcement efforts.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meyer family," Roswarski said. "I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation," the mayor continued.

Police said no arrests have been announced and urged anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue