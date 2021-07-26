Suspected Texas gunman beaten to death with brick after opening fire at party, police say

A gunman who killed one person and shot at least two others following an argument at a party in Fort Worth, Texas was beaten to death with a brick, authorities said Monday.

The violence began just before 1 a.m. at the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive when a partygoer became upset and left. The suspect – who was not identified – then came back with someone else and got into an argument with multiple people before shooting one person, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

Police did not know what the argument was about.

After the shooting, the attendees at the gathering began chasing the shooter, who opened fire. At least one of the people in pursuit picked a concrete landscaping brick and started "throwing them," police said.

At some point during the foot chase, the shooter either fell or was taken down to the ground and wounded two more victims, police said.

One was pronounced dead. The other two shooting victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said a third person was injured but did not provide information on the victim.

During the altercation, the shooter was hit multiple times with at least one brick and died at the scene, police said. Police recovered a handgun believed to be the one used in the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved and did not say if criminal charges will be filed.