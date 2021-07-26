Houston man shoots ex-wife, man at soccer tournament before apparent suicide

A Texas man opened fire at a youth soccer tournament and killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend on Sunday, then later killed himself.

The suspect arrived at the Harris County tournament around 10 a.m. and argued with his ex-wife in the parking lot near Almeda Park, according to witnesses. As the argument intensified, the suspect shot the woman and her boyfriend, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The ex-wife, 28, who was pregnant, was transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The boyfriend, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement on Twitter.

The woman’s family identified the suspect as her ex-husband.

Family members say the suspect then sent out a text two hours later saying he planned to kill himself, WAGM TV reported.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot in a home about 10 miles from the scene of the earlier murder and found a man who matched the suspect’s description. The man had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 100 people were present at the tournament, and police held families and athletes for four hours while conducting interviews, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The names of victims and suspects have not been released, pending confirmation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).