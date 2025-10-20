Truck hits parked van in Midtown Manhattan, pushing vehicle onto sidewalk and injuring 9

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A truck hit a parked van in New York City on Monday, pushing it onto the sidewalk where it injured at least nine people.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital. The crash happened at West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan shortly before 4 p.m.

Authorities initially received a report about a vehicle hitting a building and pinning a person.

When they arrived, first responders did not see any structural damage. Officials later confirmed that no one was pinned at the scene.

Authorities told FOX 5 New York that the truck hit a parked van, and after the impact, the van was pushed onto the sidewalk, hitting several pedestrians.

All those injured were transported to local hospitals by the FDNY.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to officials.

Pictures from the scene show a damaged Ryder box truck in the street with its windshield shattered. The other damaged van was also photographed at the scene, its rear end crushed.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Police Department (NYPD) for additional details, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto contributed to this report.