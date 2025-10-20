Expand / Collapse search
New York

Truck hits parked van in Midtown Manhattan, pushing vehicle onto sidewalk and injuring 9

FDNY transported all victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Driver crashes truck in Midtown Manhattan near 8th Avenue as FDNY responds Video

Driver crashes truck in Midtown Manhattan near 8th Avenue as FDNY responds

A driver crashed his truck at West 30th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, with FDNY confirming at least 9 injuries. (Credit: WNYW)

A truck hit a parked van in New York City on Monday, pushing it onto the sidewalk where it injured at least nine people.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital. The crash happened at West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan shortly before 4 p.m.

Authorities initially received a report about a vehicle hitting a building and pinning a person.

When they arrived, first responders did not see any structural damage. Officials later confirmed that no one was pinned at the scene.

Ryder truck at scene

Emergency crews responded to a Midtown Manhattan crash after a truck struck a parked van and pushed it onto the sidewalk. (FOX 5 New York)

NEW YORK CITY HIGH-RISE APARTMENT BUILDING SUFFERS PARTIAL COLLAPSE

Authorities told FOX 5 New York that the truck hit a parked van, and after the impact, the van was pushed onto the sidewalk, hitting several pedestrians.

All those injured were transported to local hospitals by the FDNY.

Shattered windshield on ryder truck

FDNY officials confirmed all injured victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. (FOX 5 New York)

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to officials.

HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER KILLS TOURIST IN NYC AFTER STRIKING COUPLE ON STREET, SAY WITNESSES

Pictures from the scene show a damaged Ryder box truck in the street with its windshield shattered. The other damaged van was also photographed at the scene, its rear end crushed.

Dented white van at NYC scene

Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused the truck to collide with the parked van. (FOX 5 New York)

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Police Department (NYPD) for additional details, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto contributed to this report. 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.
