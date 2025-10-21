Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homicide

Alleged drunken driver blames fashion fail for crash that killed man on first date: report

Prosecutors allege Kristina Chambers was drunk and speeding when her Porsche killed man on first date

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas woman accused of fatally striking a man on a first date while driving drunk is reportedly blaming her designer shoes for the crash. 

Kristina Chambers, 34, was charged with manslaughter stemming from the death of Joseph McMullin, 33, in April 2023, according to the New York Post. 

Prosecutors allege Chambers had spent the night bar-hopping with friends and was four times over the legal alcohol limit when she slammed into McMullin as he was leaving a Houston Voodoo Doughnut shop with his date, the Post reported. Authorities said they also found small baggies of cocaine in Chambers’ car and purse, according to the Houston Chronicle. 

However, as Chambers’ trial kicked off Friday, her attorney, Mark Thiessen, suggested an alternate reason for the deadly crash. 

FELON INDICTED IN TRAIN MURDER AS ATTACKS TERRORIZE COMMUTERS IN BLUE CITY: REPORT

Kristina Chambers's mugshot in Houston, Texas

Kristina Chambers was charged with manslaughter after allegedly fatally striking Joseph McMullin with her Porsche while driving drunk in Houston in 2023.  (Houston Police)

Thiessen reportedly argued that Chambers’ high-end Christian Louboutin heels became wedged on the gas pedal of her blue Porsche as she navigated "one of Houston’s most dangerous curves," the Post reported. 

During Chambers’ trial, prosecutor Andrew Figliuzzi hit back against the defense team’s claims, telling the jury that Chambers was "itching to show off her sports car" to her friends as she was driving the night of the wreck, according to the Post.

Briana Iturrino, who was on a date with McMullin when Chambers’ vehicle allegedly plowed into him, told the jury they had just left the restaurant at around 2:25 a.m. when she noticed headlights heading straight toward them. 

Iturrino reportedly testified that Chambers’ Porsche — estimated to have been traveling over 70 mph — sped past the couple, just barely missing her. As she spun around to warn McMullin of the oncoming vehicle, she realized he was gone. 

"I thought he had gotten out of the way," Iturrino said, according to the Post. "Because I couldn’t find him." 

WOMAN'S SMILING MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL AFTER ALLEGED $12K CAR VANDALISM SPREE AGAINST EX-BOYFRIEND

An undated photo of Joseph McMullin

Joseph McMullin was on a first date when he was fatally struck by an alleged drunken driver in Houston, Texas, in 2023.  (Joseph McMullin)

Iturrino added that she felt something touch her hip as the car sped past, later realizing it was McMullin being thrown 30 feet in the air as Chambers’ Porsche slammed into a pole. She then reportedly placed a 911 call and proceeded to perform CPR on McMullin until paramedics arrived. 

McMullin was pronounced dead at the crash site. 

EX-WNBA PLAYER'S MOM DIES IN CAR CRASH INVOLVING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, OFFICIALS SAY

Alfredo Ponce, the general manager of a nearby pool hall, testified that he heard the crash and ran outside to help, adding that it was one of the worst wrecks he had seen, according to the Houston Chronicle. 

"I’ve seen so many accidents on that road," Ponce said. "Every time, I get out and help whoever needs help and is injured." 

During his testimony, Ponce told the jury he remembered Chambers’ vehicle smelling of alcohol as he attempted to help the injured driver and two passengers, the Houston Chronicle reported. 

Chambers has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges.

Houston, Texas' skyline at night

Prosecutors allege Kristina Chambers was driving drunk when she struck Joseph McMullin with her luxury vehicle in Houston, Texas, in 2023.  (iStock)

PORTLAND MURDER SUSPECT HIT WITH FOURTH HOMICIDE CHARGE AS VICTIMS' FAMILIES DEMAND JUSTICE

In addition to her criminal charges, Chambers also faces a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by McMullin’s family, according to the Post. 

The lawsuit reportedly places partial blame on Chambers’ ex-husband, hedge fund manager Xuan Si, for purchasing the high-end sports car in the months leading up to the fatal wreck. Si filed for divorce from Chambers after she was released on bail, the Post reported. 

Despite the allegations, Si reportedly claimed his ex-wife used cash from the couple’s joint account to make the purchase, insisting Chambers did not have a drinking problem and that he had never seen her take drugs or drive drunk. 

Si did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

CONGRESS TO HOLD CRIME HEARING IN CHARLOTTE FOLLOWING DEADLY LIGHT RAIL ATTACK

However, Sebastian Lopez, a friend of Chambers who was inside the car on the night of the crash, said in a deposition she could be described as an "alcoholic," while alleging Si was aware of her regular use of alcohol and drugs, according to the Post. 

Lopez also reportedly added that Chambers had previously driven drunk "a handful" of times. 

While Chambers’ criminal trial is ongoing, the lawsuit filed against her will be heard by a judge in April 2026. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chambers’ attorney and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue