Suspected Atlanta massage parlors gunman watches spa before allegedly killing 4 people

Surveillance video footage shows the suspected gunman accused of killing eight people in a series of massage parlor shootings sitting in a vehicle outside one Atlanta-area location before he went inside and opened fire, according to media reports.

The video obtained by the Daily Mail appears to show Robert Aaron Long, 21, watching people enter the Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia, on Tuesday night before entering himself and allegedly killing for people inside.

After the attack, the footage shows a man sitting handcuffed outside the business as a precaution while authorities continue to arrive at the scene. Alex Acosta, who runs Gabby's Boutique next door to the massage parlor, told the news outlet that he heard four gunshots in succession.

He ran to the front of the store and saw three women who had run from the massage parlor standing on the sidewalk.

GEORGIA POLICE TRACKED SHOOTING SUSPECT'S PHONE AFTER PARENTS ALERTED AUTHORITIES

"Somebody inside, they shot, they shot!" one of the women reportedly told him.

Acosta said the handcuffed man was the husband of 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez. He told the Mail that his wife, Rita Barron, had known Gonzalez for years.

The other victims killed at the spa were identified as Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Yan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44. Barron said security video showed the gunman had been sitting in a vehicle for about an hour before the shooting just watching the area.

After the first shooting, Long then killed four more people at two other massage parlors in Atlanta across the street from each other, authorities said. The identities of the other four victims have not been released.

"I was hoping that we would be able to release the names of the victims but we are not able to at this time," Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said Thursday. "Some family many reside stateside, some may reside in the Atlanta area but we have to make sure we do our due diligence."

Long was arrested shortly after the attacks while on his way to Florida where he was going to potentially carry out other attacks, authorities said. They said Long admitted to the shootings and that he saw the locations as an outlet for him "to succumb to purported sex-addiction temptations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hampton said Long frequented the massage parlors he targeted and purchased the weapon used hours before the attack. He is charged with eight murder counts.

While six of the victims were Asian women, authorities have yet determined a motive.

"Nothing is off the table," Hampton said.