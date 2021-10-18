Suspect in arson outside New York Jewish school nabbed, police say

The suspect seen pouring gasoline in front of a Yeshiva in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been apprehended, police told Fox News early Monday.

The incident occurred outside the Yeshiva of Flatbush at about 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, police said. The gasoline was poured outside the fence and then set on fire. There were no injuries and no structural damage to the building. A security guard at the building managed to douse the fire, the New York Post reported.

Sharee Jones, 39, has been arrested and charged in the incident, police said. She faces reckless endangerment as a hate crime and arson 5, police said.