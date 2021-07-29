Suspect identified in attempted NYC subway robbery that left Asian woman dead

New York City police have identified and released an image of the suspect accused of forcing an Asian woman – who has since died – to tumble down a flight of stairs during an attempted robbery earlier this month.

David Robinson, 52, is being sought by police in connection to the incident that unfolded in a Manhattan subway station on July 17, the New York Police Department tells Fox News.

Than Htwe Than, 58, underwent surgery for a severe head injury following the attempted robbery.

She died on July 21, according to the NYPD.

Robinson, in video released by the NYPD, was seen exiting a turnstile at the station wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a white bandana.

The incident occurred as the mom and son were walking up the staircase of the Canal Street Q train station around 10:45 a.m., authorities said. The alleged thief attempted to grab the son's backpack, which sent the pair tumbling backward.

One witness told the New York Post that the son was "screaming for help" and the mother's head was bleeding profusely.

Htwe moved to New York from Burma in 2018 for her son's education, the newspaper also reported.

