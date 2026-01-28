DHS honors Illinois woman whose corpse was allegedly abused by illegal immigrant freed under sanctuary laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a video honoring the life of an Illinois woman whose body was allegedly stuffed in a storage container and doused with bleach by an illegal immigrant who walked free until he was arrested by federal authorities.

The body of Megan Bos was discovered in April 2025 by officers with the Waukegan Police Department. The 37-year-old, who was reported missing a month earlier, was found in a container in a backyard belonging to Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, a Mexican citizen, DHS said.

Bos was allegedly visiting Mendoza, 52, who claimed that she was under the influence of drugs. He told investigators that he found Bos unresponsive at one point, believing she died from an overdose.

Mendoza left her body in the basement for days before throwing it away in a garbage can in his yard, eventually pouring bleach on her corpse and leaving her there for nearly two months, DHS said.

Mendoza was charged with concealing the body, abusing a corpse, two counts of concealing the death of a person and obstructing justice, all felonies, but none were detainable offenses under Illinois sanctuary laws, DHS said.

After a court hearing, Lake County Judge Randie Bruno released Mendoza from custody. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Chicago on July 19, 2025.

"Our hearts break for the family of Megan Bos, a victim of illegal alien crime completely abandoned by the sanctuary policies of Illinois and JB Pritzker," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"This is why we do what we do. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is prioritizing the lives of innocent Americans victimized by illegal aliens. "

McLaughlin noted that 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal immigrants charged with or convicted of crimes in the United States.

In a video honoring Bos, her mother, Jennifer Bos, criticized the treatment of ICE officers as they continue to target criminal illegal immigrants across the country. In Minneapolis, federal authorities have clashed with agitators during enforcement operations, resulting in deadly shootings in two cases.

"I hate that ICE is being treated the way they are. Please hold strong, please keep doing it, please don’t give up. I know, for me, I’m so grateful that you’re doing it. And there’s so many people who are so grateful that you’re there doing that," said Jennifer Bos. "Every crime that is committed by somebody who does not belong here is a crime that could have been prevented.

"It didn’t have to happen. They’re doing horrible things, and people like (Illinois) Governor Pritzker are protecting them anyway," she added. "We’re just asking to get rid of the criminals who hurt our families."

The Trump administration has sued several states over sanctuary laws, which critics say protect illegal immigrants and criminals while posing a public safety risk. The administration sued Illinois and several other states over the matter.

In July 2025, a federal judge dismissed the suit against Illinois, citing overreach by the federal government.