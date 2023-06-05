Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Suburban Kansas City police fatally shoot man who approached them with knife following traffic stop

KS officers are on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Suburban Kansas City police shot and killed a man they say came at two officers with a knife after a traffic stop.

Police in Olathe, Kansas, pulled over a car just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release. During the stop, a separate vehicle pulled up. That driver emerged with a knife and moved toward the officers, who both shot him.

The 58-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not been released. The officers were not hurt.

'ARMED AND VERY DANGEROUS' KANSAS WOMAN WANTED FOR SHOOTING MAN AND CHILD AT MISSOURI HOTEL

Kansas Fox News graphic

Olathe police fatally shot a man who approached them with a knife following a traffic stop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A multi-agency team formed to examine police shootings in the Kansas City area is investigating. The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome.