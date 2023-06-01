Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

'Armed and very dangerous' Kansas woman wanted for shooting man and child at Missouri hotel

Police say 24-year-old Samantha Thrasher is 'armed and dangerous'

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
‘It was just my instincts kicking in’ during drive-by shooting: Yolanda Cooper-Sutton Video

‘It was just my instincts kicking in’ during drive-by shooting: Yolanda Cooper-Sutton

Tennessee community leader Yolanda Cooper-Sutton stresses the importance of prayer on ‘America Reports’ after getting caught in a drive-by shooting on TV.

A 24-year-old Kansas woman is wanted in connection with the non-fatal shooting of man and child at a Blue Springs, Missouri, hotel.

Authorities have an active warrant against Samantha Thrasher of Kansas City for felony assault in the first degree after she allegedly shot and injured a 36-year-old man and seven-year-old girl at the hotel.

"Thrasher is considered armed and very dangerous, so do not attempt to apprehend but call the local police if she is seen," police said in a Thursday statement.

A Blue Springs Police Department (BSPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Thrasher did not know the victims and allegedly shot them after a disagreement.

SERIAL KILLER BTK SAYS PRISON CELL SEARCHED AMID COLD-CASE PROBE; DENIES INVOLVEMENT

A split image of shooting suspect Samantha Thrasher and security camera footage of Thrasher appanrently holding a gun

Authorities have an active warrant against Samantha Thrasher of Kansas City for felony assault in the first degree after she allegedly shot and injured a 36-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl at the hotel. (Blue Springs Police Department)

Security camera photos taken from the scene appear to show Thrasher retrieving a handgun from a vehicle and pointing it toward the victims.

MISSSOURI ER DOCTOR WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A LAKE WAS MURDERED, HIS BROTHER SAYS

Samantha Thrasher selfie

"Thrasher is considered armed and very dangerous, so do not attempt to apprehend but call the local police if she is seen," police said in a Thursday statement. (Facebook Samantha Thrasher)

The BSPD spokesperson said Thrasher has a criminal history "in other jurisdictions," but no priors in the Blue Springs jurisdiction. 

PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEE WANTED FOR KIDNAPPING TAKES COPS ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE SPANNING MULTIPLE COUNTIES: POLICE

In Wyandotte County, Kansas, Thrasher has two assault charges from 2017 and 2018.

Thrasher apparently pointing a gun at victims

Security camera photos taken from the scene appear to show Thrasher retrieving a handgun from a vehicle and pointing it toward the victims. (Blue Springs Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting or Thrasher's whereabouts to contact local police.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.