'Armed and very dangerous' Kansas woman wanted for shooting man and child at Missouri hotel

A 24-year-old Kansas woman is wanted in connection with the non-fatal shooting of man and child at a Blue Springs, Missouri, hotel.

Authorities have an active warrant against Samantha Thrasher of Kansas City for felony assault in the first degree after she allegedly shot and injured a 36-year-old man and seven-year-old girl at the hotel.

"Thrasher is considered armed and very dangerous, so do not attempt to apprehend but call the local police if she is seen," police said in a Thursday statement.

A Blue Springs Police Department (BSPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Thrasher did not know the victims and allegedly shot them after a disagreement.

Security camera photos taken from the scene appear to show Thrasher retrieving a handgun from a vehicle and pointing it toward the victims.

The BSPD spokesperson said Thrasher has a criminal history "in other jurisdictions," but no priors in the Blue Springs jurisdiction.

In Wyandotte County, Kansas, Thrasher has two assault charges from 2017 and 2018.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting or Thrasher's whereabouts to contact local police.