Students' pre-prom gathering turns into deadly nightmare as bullets fly

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A student was killed, and four others were wounded after gunfire broke out Friday night at a Tennessee park where teens had gathered for a pre-prom photo session, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Key Corner Street — Webb Banks Passive Park in Brownsville, about 60 miles northeast of Memphis — and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. All five victims were taken to a local hospital, where one was later pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) told Fox News Digital.

"TBI special agents are working alongside the Brownsville Police Department to investigate an apparent homicide that left multiple individuals injured," the spokesperson said.

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Witnesses said that the park was crowded with over 100 students and numerous vehicles for a "photo session" just moments before the shooting. Police and emergency crews arrived within minutes, according to FOX 13.

Officials have not yet disclosed any information about a potential suspect or motive.

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Haywood County Schools identified the victim as student Saturah Hayes and announced schools would be closed Monday to allow students, staff and families time to grieve.

The school district also said prom had ended early following the incident.

"Saturah was a hard-working student with a positive attitude. She was full of potential and promise with hopes and plans for the future that will now remain unrealized," the district wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"We can only hope to uplift her family as they attempt to work through this time of profound grief. We mourn not only the loss of a young life, but also the future unrealized. She will be greatly missed."

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. described the shooting as a "senseless tragic event" that disrupted what should have been a celebration.

"I will commit this sheriff’s office and all our resources, to bring justice for her family. Our county is a great place to live and is a strong, close knit community, especially in times like these," Garrett Jr. said.

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Brownsville Mayor William D. Rawls echoed those sentiments, calling the shooting "senseless and heartbreaking."

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"To the family of the loved one who was lost, and to those who were injured, I extend my deepest condolences and prayers," Rawls said. "Please know that I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. Our entire community mourns with you, and we stand beside you during this incredibly difficult time."

The Brownsville Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.