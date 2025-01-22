Shooting at Antioch High School in Tennessee leaves 3 injured, prompts lockdown

At least 3 people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at Antioch High School outside of Nashville, Tennessee, officials say.

"Three people have been wounded, including the suspect, who shot himself," the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Metro Nashville Public Schools added that the school is on lockdown "due to shots being fired inside the school building.

"Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat," the district said. "This is an active crime scene and investigation. We will work with the MNPD to provide further updates as they become available."

The Department of Emergency Communications in Nashville told Fox News they received a call around 11:11 a.m. local time regarding a shooting inside the school's cafeteria.

The Metro Nashville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

The district said the reunification site for parents is at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital – which is located down the street from the school -- and that buses will be taking students there.

Antioch High School is attended by approximately 2,000 students.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

