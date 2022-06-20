Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

Student loans at Dartmouth to be eliminated for undergraduate students

This will decrease the debt burden for hundred of middle class Dartmouth students

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dartmouth College is removing all federal and institutional loans from its undergraduate financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, beginning with the current summer term, the school's president said.

Currently, Dartmouth undergraduates from families with an annual income of $125,000 or less who possess typical assets are offered need-based aid without a required loan component.

Dartmouth is now removing the loan requirement for undergraduates from families with annual income of more than $125,000 who receive need-based financial aid. This will decrease the debt burden for hundreds of middle-income Dartmouth students and their families by an average of $22,000 over four years, the school said in a news release Monday.

BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN DEBT FORGIVENESS IS, ‘REGRESSIVE AND A MISTAKE’ FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY BILL BENNETT

Dartmouth is eliminating student loans for undergraduate students.

Dartmouth is eliminating student loans for undergraduate students. ( Cheryl Senter/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A fundraising effort that began in 2018 called The Call to Lead has deepened Dartmouth's commitment to make a college education accessible and affordable for the most promising and talented students from around the world and from all economic backgrounds, President Philip Hanlon said.

DARTMOUTH DROPS CHARGES OF MED STUDENTS ACCUSED OF CHEATING ONLINE

More than 65 families supported the campaign goal to eliminate loan requirements from Dartmouth’s undergraduate financial aid awards, committing more than $80 million in gifts to the endowment.

Dartmouth is joining Ivy League peers Brown University, Columbia University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University in adopting no-loan policies, The Dartmouth newspaper reported.

REPUBLICANS DEMAND PROBE OF POTENTIAL WHITE HOUSE STAFF CONFLICTS RELATED TO STUDENT LOAN DEBT PLAN