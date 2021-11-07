Ivy League schools get unfounded bomb threats, bringing campus life to standstill: 'There was a lot of chaos'

Students at Ivy League schools witnessed a "chaotic" scene after each campus was put into lockdown following a string of unfounded bomb threats.

Yale University, Cornell University, Columbia University, and Brown University have all reported bomb threats over the past three days and have ordered evacuations from multiple buildings.

Cornell University, Columbia University, and Brown University received the bomb threats on Sunday afternoon.

Students at these schools described a panicked scene when the universities alerted them.

One student at Cornell University, Jesse Kay, told Fox News he was at a Starbucks nearby campus when he got an alert about the bomb threat.

"There was a bunch of confusion for a solid hour or so on whether there was an active shooter or a bomb threat so there was a lot of chaos," Kay said. "I was grabbing Starbucks and they said they were locking it down."

Kay said there were many people running away from campus.

"After [Starbucks] said they were locking the doors up a fair amount of people headed out back home and then outside there was a ton of people running into collegetown from campus," he said.

Another Cornell student said he was studying in one of the buildings that had to be evacuated when he got the alert and left.

Columbia University tweeted that an investigation by the New York Police Department determined that the bomb threats were not credible.

One Twitter account was reportedly suspended after making multiple threats to Columbia University. Fox News has reached out to Twitter.