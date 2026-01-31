Expand / Collapse search
Burglars caught spying on homes with hidden camouflaged cameras before striking neighborhoods

San José police discovered camouflaged surveillance devices planted in bushes outside targeted residences

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Expert explains how burglars plan break-ins around routines and funerals Video

Expert explains how burglars plan break-ins around routines and funerals

Retired LAPD lieutenant Jeff Wenninger explains how criminals exploit obituaries, routines and public clues to time home break-ins and what families can do to reduce risk.

California authorities are warning residents to stay on high alert after burglars were caught using hidden, camouflaged surveillance cameras to secretly monitor homes—a chilling tactic police say is being used to scope out targets before striking.

The warning comes after the San José Police Department on Thursday responded to a neighborhood on the east side of the city.

Officers learned burglars hid a camouflaged camera in the bushes outside a home before fleeing the scene.

The homeowner later discovered the camera, and it was collected by police.

Camouflaged camera

Police shared a photo of a camouflaged camera. (San Jose Police Department)

Authorities said the camera was attached to a power bank and positioned facing the house, presumably to monitor the residents in preparation for a burglary or other criminal activity. 

SJPD Burglary Unit detectives opened an investigation, later finding a second camouflaged device near the area of where the first camera was located. 

The second device is believed to be a Wi-Fi powered device, according to officials.

Police shared a photo of a camouflaged Wi-Fi device that can be used by burglars to spy on victims.

Police shared a photo of a camouflaged Wi-Fi device that can be used by burglars to spy on victims. (San Jose Police Department)

Following the shocking discovery, the department told residents it had received "several" reports of deceptive tactics used to case unoccupied homes, signifying a trend.

Suspects are known to plant hidden surveillance devices, or pose as delivery service providers or landscapers to determine when homes are unoccupied before committing burglaries.

Downtown San Jose

San Jose authorities said surveillance trends have been identified in the city. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As a reminder, remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activity helps keep our neighborhoods safe," the agency wrote in a statement.

Authorities also said to watch out for people ringing doorbells to see if anyone answers, packages left at doors to test whether a home is vacant, and unfamiliar vehicles or people repeatedly passing by a house.

If a homeowner finds a suspicious device, the department said not to touch it and call law enforcement.

No arrests have been made in the recent San José case, according to the department.

