Masked burglary crews terrorizing ritzy neighborhoods show ‘they’re doing their homework,’ veteran cop warns

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A fast-moving burglary spree is unfolding across Los Angeles, with thieves targeting some of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods and striking multiple communities over the past week — even as police flood the area with patrols.

The latest incidents unfolded Wednesday night in the San Fernando Valley, where burglars hit homes in Studio City and Toluca Lake and targeted a commercial property in a separate theft that led to a police chase.

The violence escalated Thursday night when a woman in her 70s was strangled during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects, described as at least two masked men, fled with cash and jewelry and remain on the run.

Those break-ins are the most recent in a pattern that began around April 10, with similar crimes reported across Sherman Oaks, Encino, North Hollywood and surrounding communities, in some cases with homes hit within minutes of each other.

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‘They’re looking at opportunity — not zip codes’

Former LAPD investigator Moses Castillo said the scope and speed of the crimes point to a broader shift in how burglars are operating.

"We used to think high-end neighborhoods were exempt from crime...that’s no longer the case," Castillo told Fox News Digital. "You’re not safe anywhere anymore, especially in affluent areas."

"These criminals aren’t looking at zip codes — they’re looking at opportunity."

Highly organized and doing their homework

Castillo said the pattern suggests many of these burglars are strategic, often researching homes and victims in advance.

"They’re doing their homework — tracking patterns, watching when people are home or away," he said.

That preparation, Castillo said, can start online.

"If you’re posting your valuables, your lifestyle...you’re making yourself a target," Castillo warned. "If you can find your information online, so can they."

He added that some crews use lookouts and real-time communication to move quickly and avoid police detection.

Why the crimes keep spreading

The pattern of burglaries across multiple neighborhoods may reflect how suspects adapt when enforcement intensifies.

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"These crime waves last as long as the suspects are still out there," Castillo said. "If an area gets too hot, they just move to the next neighborhood."

That mobility may help explain why communities across the Valley have continued to see break-ins, even as patrols increase.

A violation that goes beyond theft

For victims, the impact goes far beyond stolen property.

"People describe this as a ‘house rape’ — a complete violation of their home," Castillo said. "It’s not just about what’s taken. It’s that someone invaded your sanctuary."

He said many victims struggle to feel safe again after a break-in, with some choosing to leave their homes altogether.

Risk of escalation

Castillo warned the danger increases if homeowners encounter suspects during a burglary.

"If you walk in during a burglary, you can become a victim of violence," Castillo said. "These crimes can escalate — home invasions, assaults, even kidnappings."

He also described cases in which suspects used a ruse to get victims to open the door.

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"They’ll use a ruse... knock on the door, get you to open it and then it’s over," he said.

Police response and pressure to stop the spree

The LAPD has increased patrols, deployed air support and license plate readers, and expanded coordination across units in response to the spike.

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Mayor Karen Bass said the city is taking a zero-tolerance approach.

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"The safety of every Angeleno is my number one priority," Bass said. "The City has zero tolerance for these recent burglaries."

But despite the increased presence, the break-ins have continued, leaving residents on edge.

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What it will take to stop it

Castillo said enforcement alone will not be enough to stop the spree.

"Police can’t do it alone, it’s going to take the community," he said. "If you see something, even if you’re not sure, call it in. That could be the break that blows the case wide open."

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What residents can do now

As the spree stretches across multiple communities, Castillo said homeowners should take extra precautions.

"Don’t rely solely on cameras or basic alarm systems," he cautioned, warning that some burglars may cut power and compromise them. "Be vigilant."

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He also urged residents to be mindful of what they share publicly.

"Sometimes we are our own worst enemies," Castillo said. "Whatever you can find about yourself online, they can too."