Stormy weather to drench eastern US

A large and powerful low pressure system is predicted to impact the eastern U.S. over the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), residents can anticipate high surf, coastal flooding, widespread gale warnings and localized storm warnings along much of the Gulf Coast and East Coast on Saturday and into the weekend.

STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO BRING SEVERE WEATHER TO MID-ATLANTIC, NORTHEAST

The system, that brought heavy rains and coastal flooding to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, is expected to continue moving northeastward.

While an anomalously strong area of low pressure in the Ohio Valley will also shift northeastward, onshore flow from the Atlantic ahead of the area's occluded front will continue to dump moisture westward across the Northeast, leading to shower and heavy rain.

Flood risks will be a concern in New England and a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall has been issued for parts of southern Maine and eastern New Hampshire, where rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are forecast.

Additionally, a Marginal Risk is out for the region and widespread rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are likely.

Gusty winds will also be a concern, with Gale Warnings in effect along the Atlantic Coast.

Coastal flooding and flood warnings are in place for the Mid-Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay into early Sunday.

NOR'EASTERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THEM AND HOW TO KEEP SAFE WHEN THEY HIT

Meanwhile, widespread and lighter showers will continue across the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee valleys and southern Appalachians on Saturday.

Temperatures in the South will be cool for this time of year, although gradual warming is expected from Sunday into Monday.

A cold front that is moving southward through the Plains before stalling across the Rockies and Great Basin.

The northern Rockies will see showers and snow on Saturday and northern California and southern Oregon are also forecast to see thunderstorms and some showers that will spread into the central Rockies and High Plains on Sunday.

While snow showers are likely for the higher elevations of the Rockies, Black Hills and the High Plains, accumulations are expected to remain light.

Temperatures over the central and southern Plains will warm, though colder temperatures are likely to spread southward on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For most of the Golden State and Southwest, generally dry and seasonable conditions are expected.

On Sunday night, a storm in the Pacific will approach the coast of the Pacific Northwest and northern California.