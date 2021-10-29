Storm system forecast to bring severe weather to Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

The storm system responsible for severe weather across the central U.S. will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

NOR'EASTERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THEM AND HOW TO KEEP SAFE WHEN THEY HIT

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main risk.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect.

Another strong system is blasting the Pacific Northwest.

Heavy rain will accompany this storm and some flash flooding is expected in some flood-prone regions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead to Halloween, for the most part, the country will be quiet with relatively mild temperatures.