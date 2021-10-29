Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Storm system forecast to bring severe weather to Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

Another strong system is blasting the Pacific Northwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for October 29 Video

National weather forecast for October 29

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The storm system responsible for severe weather across the central U.S. will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

NOR'EASTERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THEM AND HOW TO KEEP SAFE WHEN THEY HIT

The next storm for the Northeast

The next storm for the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main risk. 

Coastal flood alerts through Saturday

Coastal flood alerts through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Coastal flood advisories are in effect. 

Another strong system is blasting the Pacific Northwest

End of week system in the Pacific Northwest

End of week system in the Pacific Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will accompany this storm and some flash flooding is expected in some flood-prone regions. 

Halloween forecast

Halloween forecast (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead to Halloween, for the most part, the country will be quiet with relatively mild temperatures. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money