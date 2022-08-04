Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
US
Published

States impacted by historic flooding in Midwest, Ohio Valley will see more heavy rainfall

Wet weather in the Southwest will bring risk of floods

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
More heavy rain is in the forecast for the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the next few days, which is not good news for areas hit hard by historic flooding.  

Rain for the next three days in the Midwest and Ohio Valley

Rain for the next three days in the Midwest and Ohio Valley (Credit: Fox News)

Rainfall forecast over the next week in the Southwest

Rainfall forecast over the next week in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Monsoonal weather continues to bring the risk of floods across the Southwest heading into the weekend.  

Forecast high temperatures in the Northeast

Forecast high temperatures in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous heat and humidity will spread from the South to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with temperatures in the upper 90s and 100-degree range.  

Thursday fire weather alerts in the West

Thursday fire weather alerts in the West (Credit: Fox News)

And, the fire weather danger will be elevated again Thursday across sections of the Northwest. 

