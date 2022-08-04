States impacted by historic flooding in Midwest, Ohio Valley will see more heavy rainfall
Wet weather in the Southwest will bring risk of floods
More heavy rain is in the forecast for the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the next few days, which is not good news for areas hit hard by historic flooding.
Monsoonal weather continues to bring the risk of floods across the Southwest heading into the weekend.
Dangerous heat and humidity will spread from the South to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with temperatures in the upper 90s and 100-degree range.
And, the fire weather danger will be elevated again Thursday across sections of the Northwest.