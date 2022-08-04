States impacted by historic flooding in Midwest, Ohio Valley will see more heavy rainfall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More heavy rain is in the forecast for the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the next few days, which is not good news for areas hit hard by historic flooding.

ICELAND VOLCANO NEAR MAJOR AIRPORT ERUPTS SECOND TIME IN A YEAR

Monsoonal weather continues to bring the risk of floods across the Southwest heading into the weekend.

Dangerous heat and humidity will spread from the South to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with temperatures in the upper 90s and 100-degree range.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And, the fire weather danger will be elevated again Thursday across sections of the Northwest.