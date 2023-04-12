Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

St. Louis-area shooting kills 2; suspect shot himself

MO suspect was hospitalized in serious condition

Associated Press
Two people were found dead late Tuesday inside a suburban St. Louis home, and police say the suspect shot at police before shooting and injuring himself.

Hazelwood officers responded to a call and when they arrived, the man began shooting in their direction, police said. One officer returned fire, and the man allegedly turned the gun on himself.

Two people died in a St. Louis-area shooting inside a suburban home Tuesday night.

Police said officers performed life-saving measures. The suspect was hospitalized in serious condition. Officers discovered two victims of what police described as an apparent homicide inside the suspect's home.

Names of the suspect and the victims have not been released.