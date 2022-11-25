California shooting kills 1, injures 4 others, suspect turns himself in, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded following a traffic collision, police said.

A Twitter post by the Costa Mesa Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of West Bay Street at 6:50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Responding officers found five people shot. Two were taken to a trauma center hospital where one of them died. That deceased victim was identified Friday evening as 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco, a Costa Mesa resident.

The second victim was in stable condition, police said. The other three victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

One was listed in critical condition and the others were stable.

"Detectives worked through the night and learned the male suspect fled in a black Chevrolet truck eastbound on Bay Street," read a police statement released Friday.

Lee Walker, 41, of Santa Ana, turned himself in to authorities Friday morning.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with "no concern to the surrounding community" in the city, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

"We believe this incident was a result of a minor traffic collision that occurred prior to the shooting of the five in the victim vehicle," a police statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.