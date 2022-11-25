Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California shooting kills 1, injures 4 others, suspect turns himself in, police say

Police said a suspect turned himself in to authorities hours after the shooting

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded following a traffic collision, police said.

A Twitter post by the Costa Mesa Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of West Bay Street at 6:50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting

Responding officers found five people shot. Two were taken to a trauma center hospital where one of them died. That deceased victim was identified Friday evening as 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco, a Costa Mesa resident. 

The second victim was in stable condition, police said. The other three victims were taken to nearby hospitals. 

CALIFORNIA HOMELESS WOMEN RETURN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS FOUND IN BURNED VAN TO OWNER

A shooting in California killed one person and injured two others. (Fox News)

One was listed in critical condition and the others were stable. 

"Detectives worked through the night and learned the male suspect fled in a black Chevrolet truck eastbound on Bay Street," read a police statement released Friday. 

Lee Walker, 41, of Santa Ana, turned himself in to authorities Friday morning. 

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with "no concern to the surrounding community" in the city, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

"We believe this incident was a result of a minor traffic collision that occurred prior to the shooting of the five in the victim vehicle," a police statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.