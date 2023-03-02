Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

St. Gabriel, Louisiana, police officer arrested for murder

Louisiana officer entered victim's home without permission, fired several rounds

Associated Press
An off-duty St. Gabriel, Louisiana, police officer was arrested Thursday for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old man, authorities say.

Andre Redditt, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Redditt, who was first hired by the St. Gabriel police department in 2018, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Sheriff’s Office investigation.

A St. Gabriel, Louisiana, police officer was arrested Thursday for murdering a 26-year-old in his home.

Redditt allegedly entered a Denham Springs home overnight "without permission" and "fired multiple rounds at the victim — who was a visitor," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in the press release.

Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a triggered alarm at the home and found Dylan Martin, with multiple gunshot wounds. Martin later died.

Redditt left the scene of the shooting and drove to a Baton Rouge hospital, for a stab wound he said he received during the incident. There he was taken into custody.